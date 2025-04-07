Maggie Q's Activatedyou Morning Complete Celebrates Over 5 Million Units Sold

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily wellness drink formulated to promote gut health, metabolism, and sustained energy. This delicious dietary supplement combines powerful prebiotics, probiotics, green superfoods, and adaptogens to help nourish the body from within. By supporting a balanced gut microbiome, ActivatedYou Morning Complete aids digestion, enhances nutrient absorption and helps users feel more energized throughout the day.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete: A Powerful Daily Wellness Drink Designed to Optimize Health Through Improved Digestive Function, Daily Energy Levels, and Overall Wellness

LOS ANGELES , April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivatedYou® , the wellness brand founded by actress and health advocate Maggie Q, proudly announces that its best-selling supplement, Morning Complete® , has surpassed 5 million units sold. This milestone reflects the growing trust in the brand's commitment to scientifically formulated, holistic wellness solutions designed to support digestive health, energy, and overall well-being.†*

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a daily wellness drink formulated to promote gut health, metabolism, and sustained energy. This delicious dietary supplement combines powerful prebiotics, probiotics, green superfoods, and adaptogens to help nourish the body from within. By supporting a balanced gut microbiome, ActivatedYou Morning Complete aids digestion, enhances nutrient absorption and helps users feel more energized throughout the day. With consistent use, this all-in-one formula can support digestion, metabolism, and immune function, making it a key part of a daily wellness routine.†*

What Are ActivatedYou Morning Complete's Key Ingredients?

Each serving of Morning Complete contains a carefully curated blend of ingredients designed to support overall health:



Prebiotic and High Fiber Blend – Organic tapioca fiber and cinnamon bark to nourish beneficial gut bacteria and support digestion.†*

Green Superfoods Blend – Nutrient-rich vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, barley grass, and berberine HCI for overall wellness.†*

Metabolic Enhancing Blend – Green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper to help support a healthy metabolism.†*

Antioxidant Blend – Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol) to help fight oxidative stress.†*

Sugar Balancing Support – Gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract to assist in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels within the normal range.†*

Adaptogens – Astragalus root extract, Rhodiola rosea root extract, and diindolylmethane to support stress management and overall well-being.†*

Cellular Function and Liver Support – Aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract to aid in liver function and cellular health.†* Probiotic Blend – A mix of beneficial strains, including B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, and more, delivering 10 billion CFU for a balanced gut microbiome.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete FAQ



What flavors do ActivatedYou Morning Complete come in?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete comes in three delicious flavors: apple cinnamon, citrus medley, and mixed berry.

How do I use ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

To use ActivatedYou Morning Complete , simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to the beverage of your choice. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

Where can I purchase ActivatedYou Morning Complete? ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased from the official ActivatedYou websit . It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping), ensuring your satisfaction.

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor - best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III - Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , Essential Skin Food , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on X, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:

Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR

[email protected]

SOURCE ActivatedYou

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED