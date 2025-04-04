Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Diaz/Miami Herald/AP/AAP

What's It Like To Be Showered With Trump Dust? Election Special Podcast


2025-04-04 05:07:21
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Chief political correspondent Michelle Grattan talks with political editor Amanda Dunn about Donald Trump's trade tariffs, their potential impact on the election campaign, Labor's bid to give workers a real wage increase, and why Peter Dutton won't live in Canberra if he becomes prime minister.


The Conversation

