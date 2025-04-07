Bar Tender By Wingstop: The First Bar Dedicated To Chicken Tenders, Served In 12 Bold Flavors

Opening to the public on April 10 in NYC, this first-of-its-kind concept kicks off a nationwide movement to experience Wingstop's crispy tenders in every flavor

DALLAS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING ) today announced the opening of a new bar in NYC that exclusively serves chicken tenders – and not just any tenders, Wingstop's crispy tenders in 12 bold flavors. Bar Tender by Wingstop opens to the public on April 10 for anyone craving tenders. For fans not able to join in NYC, they can experience Bar Tender by trying all 12 craft-made flavors from their local Wingstop.

Whether fans prefer their crispy tenders served neat – like Wingstop's house favorite Hot Honey Rub – or with a twist – like Wingstop's iconic Lemon Pepper – each bold, distinctive flavor will be mixed up at Bar Tender.

Fans across the country can enjoy their very own at-home Bar Tender experience with friends by ordering 15 Crispy Tenders on Wingstop as the perfect sharable option, with four flavor selections and three dips.

"We all know the feeling of rolling into our favorite bar with friends and ordering the bartender's specialty," said Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. "With Bar Tender by Wingstop, we're shaking things up – literally – serving all 12 bold flavors for a one-of-a-kind experience. And the best part? Fans can bring the Bar Tender energy home by tasting every signature flavor for themselves."

To enjoy priority access to Bar Tender by Wingstop in Brooklyn from 8-11 p.m. ET on April 10 and 11, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cventevent *. Walk-ins are welcome.

*For more details on Bar Tender by Wingstop including event hours and programming, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cventevent .

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING ) operates and franchises more than 2,550 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2024, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 36.8% to approximately $4.8 billion, marking the 21st consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of corporate-owned restaurants and independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count.

In 2024, Wingstop secured a place on Ad Age's 'Hottest Brands' list. The Company also earned a spot as one of QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work For" and ranked #14 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 'Franchise 500' as one of the fastest-growing franchises. In 2023, Wingstop earned its "Best Places to Work" certification.

For more information, visit or and follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at . Unless specifically noted otherwise, references to our website addresses, the website addresses of third parties or other references to online content in this press release do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained on such website and should not be considered part of this release.

