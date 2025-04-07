Five Children's Books That Feature Positive Male Role Models From Toddlers To Teens

MENAFN - The Conversation) We are facing an apparent crisis of masculinity among young boys. As the success of the Netflix show Adolescence has highlighted, young men are lacking positive role models – and increasingly looking to misogynistic online influencers to fill the void.

In response, we've asked five academic experts to recommend a book they'd read with a boy or young man that features a positive male role model. The stories they've selected celebrate kindness, integrity and vulnerability. Suitable for readers from infancy to late adolescence, these picks aim to teach boys what it means to be responsible, compassionate and confident men.

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (2019)

Suitable for all ages

Ebury Press

As a researcher inspired by bell hooks' adult non-fiction work, The Will to Change (2004), I'm drawn to children's books that nurture the emotional lives of boys and challenge traditional ideas of masculinity.

One such book is The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse . Its quiet, reflective narrative centres on emotional openness, friendship and the strength found in vulnerability. These are also core themes in hooks' call to liberate men and boys from the emotional constraints of patriarchal masculinity.

The characters gently model care, empathy and the courage to ask for help, offering children and their parents a vision of masculinity grounded in love and connection, rather than fear or dominance. In a culture that often discourages boys and the men they become from expressing tenderness, this book provides a vital counterbalance. It invites young readers to see emotional depth as a strength – planting early seeds for a more compassionate and expansive way of being.

Recommended by Vincent Straub, PhD Candidate at the Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science

2. Tough Guys (Have Feelings Too), by Keith Negley (2015)

Most suitable for ages three-five

Flying Eye Books

As a response to the pervasive damage caused by gendered play and storytelling, there is much excellent work which focuses on the empowerment of young women and girls. Yet, the promotion of emotional intelligence among young men and boys is still lagging.

Tough Guys (Have Feelings Too) is a great example of a story which promotes respect, care and empathy while making space for the hyper-masculine. The book documents archetypal“strong men” – superheroes, wrestlers, astronauts and cowboys – struggling, and often failing.

Negley reframes these archetypes by pairing a young boy's combative imagination with the care and compassion of his father. If I return to my childhood, I think of the impact of Sheriff Woody and Intergalactic Space Ranger, Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise. I watched as the characters competed for alpha status, and saw them ultimately work together through recognising their own limitations and faults. What I take from their story, and Negley's, is that we need to be teaching our children not just to fly but to fail – with style.

Recommended by Michael Richardson, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography

3. The Final Year by Matt Goodfellow, illustrated by Joe Todd-Stanton (2023)

Most suitable for ages ten-11

Otter-Barry Books

Nate, the ten-year-old protagonist of Matt Goodfellow's The Final Year must square up to year six without either his ex-best-mate Parker Smith, or a dad. Both his father and the fathers of his two siblings are, variously, missing, in prison or unknown.

It's in Nate's new teacher Mr Joshua that we find our role model. He handles Nate with patience and empathy, and hands out wisdom gleaned from singer Bob Marley and children's author David Almond alike.

The book is a punchy, easy read, written in vernacular and narrative verse, with an obvious appeal to boys and otherwise reluctant readers. Pleasingly, Mr Joshua's talisman is the tender book Skellig by David Almond (1998). Almond is a former primary school teacher and a worthy role model himself. He once declared all writers for children“hope hunters”. It's a mantle admirably upheld by Goodfellow.

Recommended by Jo Nadin, Associate Professor of Creative Writing

4. The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness (2008)

Suitable for ages 14+

Candlewick Press

For teenagers, I recommended The Knife of Letting Go by Patrick Ness, because of its promotion of emotional literacy and appreciation of difference. Through the unique metaphor of audible thoughts (known as“noise”), readers are shown that courage can be evoked through the acknowledgement of feelings, as opposed to their suppression.

From its outset, the story confronts and challenges aggressive stereotypes and toxic masculinity, affirming more positive forms through healthier role models, who personify strength through empathy and kindness. As the protagonist, Todd journeys with Viola, the story's underlying beliefs of gender equality and respectful interaction are promoted. During their experiences, tough choices shape character through ethical decision-making, while the story provides alternative solutions to violence and aggression.

Ultimately, Ness' novel guides boys in trials of adversity, offering understanding in lieu of bitterness, and endorsing empathy and resilience. It's an invaluable aid in the fostering of emotional masculine maturity.

Recommended by Rob Walker, PhD Candidate in Education

5. This Boy's Life by Tobias Wolff (1989)

Suitable for ages 16+

Black Cat

This memoir is a beautifully written, perceptive account of boyhood. The story does not shy away from troublesome tropes including adolescent alienation, a brutish father figure, the temptations of gun culture and more.

At the centre of This Boy's Life is a clever but vulnerable boy trying to navigate his way through the minefields and mixed messages of masculinity. A wonderful, quirky mother is a feature of the story, but so are good male friendships and mentors.

There's no sugar coating here. The story is formed and written with a kind of unsentimental tenderness. The result is an insightful and ultimately hopeful account of a complicated life, showing how boys – even those who are angry and confused – can grow into decent, generous, gentle men.

Recommended by Sarah Moore Fitzgerald, Professor of Teaching, Learning and Creative Practice