Amit Shah Arrives In Srinagar For Key Meetings

Shah is scheduled to chair a series of high-level meetings at Raj Bhawan during his stay in the Valley. He is also expected to interact with individuals and various delegations later in the evening.

Before arriving in Srinagar, Shah was in Jammu on Sunday, where he held crucial meetings on security and development. He also visited the 'Vinay' border outpost in Kathua and addressed personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF).

As per sources, the Home Minister will stay in Srinagar until Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday at 11 am, he will preside over a key meeting focused on developmental projects. Later, he will lead a comprehensive security review with senior officials from the J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, central intelligence agencies, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

