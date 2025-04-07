403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Skids Amid Tariff Turmoil
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities in Canada's largest centre opened lower on Monday, with health-care stocks leading the losses, as the global market rout intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump showed no sign of backing away from his sweeping tariff plans.
The TSX Composite Index lost another 572.84 points, or 2.5%, to begin Monday at 22,620.63, after a week in which the index toppled more than 7%.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.04 cents to 70.17 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Wesdome Gold Mines agreed to acquire Angus Gold. Wesdome shares responded to the news by edging up six cents to $15.71, while Angus shares popped 29 cents, or 64.4%, to 74 cents.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 21.21 points, or 3.7%, to 577.43, after a weekly fall of 3.7%.
All 12 TSX subgroups declined with health-care swooning 4.8%, while real-estate ditched 3.4%, and utilities lost 3.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks mounted a dramatic rebound Monday following a two-day market rout that came after President Donald Trump's rollout of shockingly high tariff rates on most key U.S. trading partners.
The Dow Jones Industrials made a drastic recovery, gaining 551.26 points, or 1.4%, to begin the day and the week at 38,866.12.
The S&P 500 index leaped 148.91 points, or 2.8%, to 5,222.99.
The NASDAQ hiked 704.49 points, or 4.5%, to start Monday at 16,292.25.
Trump said Sunday evening on the market selloff:“I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”
Trump added,“We have a trillion-dollar trade deficit with China, hundreds of billions of dollars a year we lose with China. And unless we solve that problem, I'm not going to make a deal.”
Not all the reaction was positive, however.“The president is losing the confidence of business leaders around the globe...this is not what we voted for,” wrote Bill Ackman, billionaire head of Pershing Square, on X.
“The President has an opportunity on Monday to call a time out and have the time to execute on fixing an unfair tariff system. Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down.”
Prices for the 10-year Treasury stumbled, raising yields to 4.16% from Friday's 4%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 59 cents to $61.40 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold paled inched higher 60 cents to $3,034.80 U.S.
Equities in Canada's largest centre opened lower on Monday, with health-care stocks leading the losses, as the global market rout intensified after U.S. President Donald Trump showed no sign of backing away from his sweeping tariff plans.
The TSX Composite Index lost another 572.84 points, or 2.5%, to begin Monday at 22,620.63, after a week in which the index toppled more than 7%.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.04 cents to 70.17 cents U.S.
In corporate news, Wesdome Gold Mines agreed to acquire Angus Gold. Wesdome shares responded to the news by edging up six cents to $15.71, while Angus shares popped 29 cents, or 64.4%, to 74 cents.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange dropped 21.21 points, or 3.7%, to 577.43, after a weekly fall of 3.7%.
All 12 TSX subgroups declined with health-care swooning 4.8%, while real-estate ditched 3.4%, and utilities lost 3.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stocks mounted a dramatic rebound Monday following a two-day market rout that came after President Donald Trump's rollout of shockingly high tariff rates on most key U.S. trading partners.
The Dow Jones Industrials made a drastic recovery, gaining 551.26 points, or 1.4%, to begin the day and the week at 38,866.12.
The S&P 500 index leaped 148.91 points, or 2.8%, to 5,222.99.
The NASDAQ hiked 704.49 points, or 4.5%, to start Monday at 16,292.25.
Trump said Sunday evening on the market selloff:“I don't want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”
Trump added,“We have a trillion-dollar trade deficit with China, hundreds of billions of dollars a year we lose with China. And unless we solve that problem, I'm not going to make a deal.”
Not all the reaction was positive, however.“The president is losing the confidence of business leaders around the globe...this is not what we voted for,” wrote Bill Ackman, billionaire head of Pershing Square, on X.
“The President has an opportunity on Monday to call a time out and have the time to execute on fixing an unfair tariff system. Alternatively, we are heading for a self-induced, economic nuclear winter, and we should start hunkering down.”
Prices for the 10-year Treasury stumbled, raising yields to 4.16% from Friday's 4%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices lost 59 cents to $61.40 U.S. a barrel.
Prices for gold paled inched higher 60 cents to $3,034.80 U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment