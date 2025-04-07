Samsung Rolls Out One UI 7 For Older Phones: Here's How You Can Install The Update

After months of anticipation, Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally landing on older Galaxy devices-ushering in a new era of AI integration, smarter tools, and a sleeker design.

Samsung has officially begun rolling out its much-awaited One UI 7 update starting April 7, giving last year's flagship devices and foldables a major software refresh powered by Android 15. First in line to receive the update are the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series, and select Galaxy Tab and A-series models.

How to get it?

To check if One UI 7 is available for your device:



Go to Settings > Software Update

Tap Download and Install Ensure you're connected to Wi-Fi and have sufficient battery life before proceeding

Devices eligible for the One UI 7 update:



Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series Galaxy A55

Older models like the Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold/Flip 3, and Tab S8 are also expected to receive the update in the near future.

What's new in One UI 7?

Samsung is leaning heavily into AI, with tools that rival Apple's recent push in iOS 18:



AI Writing Tools: Summarise content, fix grammar, and format notes with ease.

Call Transcripts: Record and transcribe phone calls in 20+ languages, including English (India) and Hindi.

Audio Eraser: Remove background noise from recorded videos for cleaner sound.

Auto Call Recording with AI Transcription: Turn any phone conversation into searchable notes. Google Gemini Integration: Perform actions via voice, like finding“pet-friendly restaurants near me.”

Some AI features may be limited or scaled down for older Galaxy devices.



Redesigned Home Screen & Widgets: Cleaner visuals, easier navigation. Lock Screen Personalisation: Users can now fully rearrange their lock screen and choose from new widgets.



Simplified Pro Video Mode: More intuitive manual settings and smooth zoom transitions. Reorganized UI: Cleaner layout makes it easier to access key camera functions.

Inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island, Samsung debuts the Now Bar-a quick-access tool on the lock screen that lets users launch essential features like:



Music player

Interpreter

Stopwatch Without unlocking the device



UI Animations Overhaul: Transitions and gestures are now more fluid.

New Iconography: Redesigned icons add a fresh layer of polish.

Faster App Launch Times: Better performance across the board. Personalisation Upgrades: Users can now sync wallpaper colours with the notification panel and app icons.

What to expect next?

With Android 15 as the foundation, Samsung's One UI 7 update marks a serious evolution in how Galaxy users interact with their phones. While not all devices will get the full range of AI tools, the redesign and new features provide a meaningful upgrade-especially for older devices looking to stay current.