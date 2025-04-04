Listen: What Trump's Tariffs Mean For Central And Eastern Europe
to the export-driven economies of Central and Eastern Europe. But ING economists argue that the region has ways to manage the disruption, and a trade war could be a catalyst for much-needed change.
In this podcast, a replay of our live webinar, ING economists Inga Fechner, Rafal Benecki, Peter Virovacz, David Havrlant, Valentin Tataru, and Muhammet Mercan, discuss President Trump's decision this week to impose a 20% tariff on EU imports, how Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Romania, and Turkey (which faces a smaller 10% tariff) will feel the impact, and why they remain optimistic about the region's longer-term outlook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment