Listen: What Trump's Tariffs Mean For Central And Eastern Europe

to the export-driven economies of Central and Eastern Europe. But ING economists argue that the region has ways to manage the disruption, and a trade war could be a catalyst for much-needed change.

In this podcast, a replay of our live webinar, ING economists Inga Fechner, Rafal Benecki, Peter Virovacz, David Havrlant, Valentin Tataru, and Muhammet Mercan, discuss President Trump's decision this week to impose a 20% tariff on EU imports, how Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Romania, and Turkey (which faces a smaller 10% tariff) will feel the impact, and why they remain optimistic about the region's longer-term outlook.