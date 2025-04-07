Los Angeles Board Certified Urologist, Dr. Justin Houman, Offers Advanced Microsurgical Varicocelectomy To Treat Male Infertility, Chronic Pain, And Low Testosterone

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Affecting roughly 15% of all men and up to 40% of those evaluated for infertility,-dilated veins in the scrotum-can disrupt sperm production, impair hormone levels, and cause chronic scrotal discomfort. Despite being common, they are often overlooked or misdiagnosed.

"What many men don't realize is that varicoceles can impact more than fertility. They can affect testosterone, energy, libido, and quality of life," says Dr. Houman. "With the right surgical approach, we can address all of these issues-effectively and safely."

A High-Precision, Outpatient Solution with Multiple Benefits

Dr. Houman's microsurgical varicocelectomy is performed under a high power, surgical microscope, enabling unmatched precision and reduced risk to surrounding structures. This results in lower recurrence rates and faster recovery. Most patients return to regular activity in just 2–3 days following surgery.

Benefits of Microsurgical Varicocelectomy:



Fertility Enhancement: Boosts sperm count, motility, and morphology

Pain Relief: Long-term resolution of dull, aching testicular pain Hormonal Health: Measurable increase in serum testosterone levels in many patients

This advanced procedure is especially beneficial for men in their 20s to 40s who are trying to conceive, dealing with unexplained testicular discomfort, or experiencing symptoms of low testosterone.

"Men deserve better than vague guidance or being told to 'wait and see,'" Dr. Houman adds. "This is a safe, highly effective, and life-changing option when offered to the right patient."

About Dr. Justin Houman

Dr. Justin Houman is a board-certified urologist and fellowship-trained male reproductive specialist proudly serving the Los Angeles community. He earned his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine, followed by a rigorous surgical internship and urology residency at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. To further hone his expertise, Dr. Houman completed a prestigious fellowship in Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery at UCLA Medical Center-one of the nation's top programs in the field. His advanced training and commitment to excellence have positioned him at the forefront of men's health and fertility care.

Dr. Houman is an active member of several leading professional organizations, including the American Urological Association, Sexual Medicine Society of North America, International Society of Sexual Medicine, and the Los Angeles Urologic Society. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Farsi, he connects with patients from diverse backgrounds and is widely recognized for his compassionate bedside manner and deeply personalized approach to men's health. His ability to blend advanced medical expertise with genuine care has earned him the trust of patients and peers alike.

His clinic is located at 8635 W 3rd St, Suite 1W, Los Angeles, CA .

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit or call 310-854-9898 .

Media Contact:

Dr. Justin Houman

Justin Houman MD

310-854-9898

[email protected]



SOURCE Justin Houman MD.