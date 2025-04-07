Artists' Exchange Offers Showcase For Swiss Stage Performers

Deutsch de Künstlerbörse bietet der Schweizer Bühnenkunst ein Schaufenster Original Read more: Künstlerbörse bietet der Schweizer Bühnenkunst ein Schaufenste

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Comedians Dodo Hug and Lisa Christ open the Swiss Artists' Exchange on Wednesday. With over 60 performances, the four-day event showcases a cross-section of the Swiss theatre scene. This content was published on April 7, 2025 - 14:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Dodo Hug and her band will be travelling to Thun for the opening evening. The comedienne, who can look back on 50 years of stage experience with musical cabaret, will be performing together with her partner, the singer Efisio Contini. On the following days, satirist Patti Basler, comedian Jozo Brica and author Béla Rothenbühler, among others, will take to the stage. The Artists' Exchange lasts until Saturday.

At the Artists' Exchange, a mixture of festival and trade fair, stage performers show excerpts from their current plays. The programme consists of various formats. Under the title“Spot.”, for example, artists can present their latest projects and test them in a very short performance in front of an audience that also includes around 100 national organisers. Networking events such as workshops and podiums are also part of the fair.

+ How English-speaking theatre brings expats together

New this year is the“Jury-Sélection” prize. It has been awarded to the Lucerne comedian and slam poet Julia Steiner. The artists were able to apply for the award. The prize is a performance at the Kulturbörse in Freiburg im Breisgau. The event works in the same way as the Swiss Artists' Exchange.

Last year, 150 stage performers applied for a place at the Artists' Exchange. A selection committee allocated the performances. The Artists' Exchange is organised by the professional association“t. Theaterschaffen Schweiz”.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey on this page to help us understand your needs.

Popular Stories More Swiss Abroad Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital city Read more: Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital cit