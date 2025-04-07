Global Oil Prices Plummet Amid Escalating Trade Tensions And OPEC+ Supply Decisions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Oil prices have experienced a significant decline, reaching their lowest levels since April 2021, driven by escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, coupled with strategic decisions by OPEC+ regarding oil production.

Brent crude futures dropped by $2.28, settling at $63.30 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by $2.20 to $59.79 per barrel. This marks a continuation of a downward trend, with Brent and WTI falling by 10.9% and 10.6% respectively over the past week.

The intensifying trade dispute between the U.S. and China has heightened fears of a global recession, which could significantly reduce crude oil demand. China's recent imposition of 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods, effective April 10, was a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures. This retaliatory action has raised concerns about a potential full-scale trade war, further unsettling global markets.

In the Middle East, stock markets have been adversely affected by these developments. The Saudi benchmark index experienced a sharp decline of 6.8%, its most significant drop since May 2020. Major financial institutions, including Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank, saw losses nearing 6%, while oil giant Saudi Aramco's shares fell by 5.3%. Other Gulf markets mirrored this trend, with Qatar's index dropping 4.2%, Kuwait's falling by 5.7%, and Egypt's EGX30 shedding 3.3%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have also played a pivotal role in the current oil price dynamics. The group decided to proceed with a planned April oil output increase of 138,000 barrels per day, the first since 2022. This decision aims to gradually unwind previous output cuts but has raised concerns about a potential oversupply in the market, further pressuring prices.

In the United States, the oil industry is grappling with the repercussions of these global developments. President Trump's tariff policies, intended to bolster domestic industries, have inadvertently led to economic turbulence within the oil sector. The imposed tariffs have dampened global demand, resulting in a nearly 14% drop in oil prices to $61.99 per barrel. This decline threatens the viability of shale drillers, prompting companies to consider scaling back operations and investments. Major oil firms have seen significant stock price reductions, with some, like Liberty Energy and Diamondback Energy, experiencing losses exceeding 20%.

Global financial markets have also felt the impact of these developments. The FTSE 100 plunged 6% to its lowest level in a year, with all listed shares in decline. Asian markets were similarly affected, with Japan's Nikkei falling nearly 9%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Taiwan's exchange suffering steep declines. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recorded its worst day in five years, down 4.2%, wiping over $160 billion off valuations.

Analysts warn that ongoing trade uncertainties, coupled with OPEC+'s production decisions, could destabilize global markets further. The potential for a prolonged trade war and the resultant economic slowdown pose significant risks to oil demand and prices. Energy executives caution that if prices drop to $50 per barrel, it could substantially impair U.S. production, challenging the nation's goal of energy dominance.

