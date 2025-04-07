Thai Night 2025 Elevates Thai Entertainment On The Global Stage At FILMART
Under the theme“Thailand: Where Films Come Alive”, the event highlighted Thailand's excellence in film production, talent, locations, and post-production services. It was attended by 37 leading Thai entertainment companies, as well as prominent figures from international film and media organizations such as CCTV (China), VIU (Hong Kong), NBCUniversal (Singapore), A+E Networks and Seoul Broadcasting System (South Korea), Lionsgate (India), and Variety Magazine (USA). The evening featured exclusive networking sessions, strengthening ties between Thai and international entertainment professionals. Special performances included a Muay Thai-inspired dance performance, blending Thailand's martial arts heritage with cultural dance, and live performances of soundtracks from popular Thai series such as Make a Wish, Ai no Kisetsu, B.Friend Series, Piang Chonlay, and Duan Prang. Guests also had the opportunity to experience Thailand's renowned cuisine, with Thai SELECT-certified food and beverages, further promoting Thailand's Soft Power in entertainment and gastronomy.
According to Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of DITP,“Thai Night continues to be a key platform in positioning Thailand as a leader in the international entertainment industry. By connecting Thai content creators, producers, and investors with global industry leaders, we are opening doors for Thai films, series, and creative talents to reach wider audiences and new business opportunities.” As part of Thailand's broader strategy to promote its film and entertainment industry, Thai Night is held at major international events such as the Cannes Film Festival (France), the American Film Market (Los Angeles, USA), and FILMART (Hong Kong, China), reinforcing Thailand's role in the global entertainment ecosystem and fostering international collaborations.See also Jamf named as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for Endpoint Management Tools
For more information about Thailand's film industry and upcoming initiatives, please visit or contact the DITP Trade Hotline at 1169.
