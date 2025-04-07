403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chorus Aviation Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - Chorus Aviation Inc. : Today announced its intention to commence a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the Company will offer to purchase up to $25 million in value of its Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares from holders of Shares at a cash purchase price of not less than $17.50 and not more than $21.00 per Share. The Company expects to commence the Offer on or about April 14. Chorus Aviation Inc. shares T are trading down $0.18 at $18.52.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment