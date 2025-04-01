Omniston By STON.Fi: Unifying The Liquidity Of The TON Defi Ecosystem

STON.fi , the developer of the leading AMM protocol on the TON blockchain with over $5B in all-time trading volume, announces the official launch of Omniston , the first decentralized liquidity aggregation protocol optimized for TON's architecture. Now live within the STON.fi application, Omniston addresses market fragmentation challenges in the expanding TON ecosystem.

Omniston is designed to solve the key challenges of a fragmented DeFi landscape where:



Liquidity providers face inefficiencies in capital allocation and limited access to a broader user base.

DeFi developers struggle with redundant technical integrations across multiple DEXs, increasing costs and complexity. Users experience suboptimal swap rates and a limited trading experience due to scattered liquidity.

Omniston introduces a range of new solutions designed to simplify liquidity management, enhance swapping efficiency, and expand market access across the TON ecosystem:



Liquidity providers can instantly reach the market and effortlessly connect with users across all major TON applications through Omniston's unmatched distribution network. Omniston's horizontally scalable backend is designed to handle the entire Telegram user base - up to 1 billion users - allowing market makers and liquidity providers to focus on trading strategies instead of worrying about infrastructure limitations.

DeFi developers no longer need to manage multiple technical integrations across different DEXs or independently source liquidity from multiple providers. Instead, they can focus on enhancing the core features of their projects while Omniston seamlessly manages liquidity. Through integration, users enjoy optimized token swaps, deep liquidity, and faster transaction execution, ensuring reliable, cost-efficient trades with minimal slippage and enhanced price stability.

Currently, Omniston aggregates liquidity from the largest TON-based DeFi protocols. As other liquidity protocols are soon integrated, DeFi app developers will automatically gain access to greater liquidity, while users of their applications will enjoy better trading opportunities - all without any extra technical work or additional investment from developers.

Support for proprietary liquidity from market makers is planned for release in Q2 2025. Cross-chain swaps, which will connect TON's liquidity to other major blockchain ecosystems, are also planned and will further expand opportunities for every player in the DeFi ecosystem.

The launch of Omniston marks a major milestone in journey to becoming a cross-chain operator, breaking down barriers that hinder DeFi mass adoption.

Omniston is now live on Liquidity providers and developers can access integration documentation and technical support through the official website:

About STON.fi