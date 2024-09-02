Outrage Erupts As Yograj Singh Accuses Dhoni For Sabotaging Yuvraj's Career, Slams Kapil Dev's Legacy (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent interview that has sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, Yograj Singh, father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has ignited controversy with his scathing remarks about former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev. The comments, made during an interview with Zee Switch, have sparked widespread outrage on social and among fans.

During the interview, Yograj Singh accused MS Dhoni of "destroying" Yuvraj Singh's international career. Yograj claimed that Yuvraj could have played for the Indian team for another "4-5 years" if not for Dhoni's alleged interference. This accusation has reignited the debate over Dhoni's leadership and its impact on team dynamics during his tenure.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life. I have never done two things in life - first, I have never forgiven anybody who has done wrong for me, and second, I have never hugged them in my life, be it my family members or my kids. That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more," he remarked.

Yograj's criticism was not limited to Dhoni. The former cricketer also directed a barrage of criticism at Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain. Yograj's animosity towards Kapil is well-documented, dating back to 1981 when he was dropped from the Indian team. Yograj has long accused Kapil of playing a role in his exclusion, viewing him as a rival.

In his latest interview, Yograj made a derogatory remark about Kapil Dev's achievements, stating, "The greatest captain of our time, Kapil Dev... I told him, I'll leave you in a position where the world would curse you. Today, Yuvraj Singh has 13 trophies, and you have only one, the World Cup. End of discussion." This statement not only diminishes Kapil Dev's legacy but also suggests that Yograj views Yuvraj's success as a form of personal revenge.

Yuvraj Singh is celebrated as one of Indian cricket's most illustrious players, having amassed nearly 12,000 runs and 17 centuries across 402 matches in various formats. His exceptional performance during the 2011 World Cup was particularly notable, as he scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and took 15 wickets, earning him the Player of the Tournament award. Yograj Singh praised his son's resilience, especially highlighting his battle with cancer while playing in the 2011 World Cup. Yograj called for Yuvraj to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, for his significant contributions to the national team. "I dare everyone to give birth to a son like Yuvraj. Even Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have said in the past that there won't be another Yuvraj Singh. India should award him the Bharat Ratna for playing with cancer and winning the World Cup for the country," Yograj added.

Yograj Singh's comments have been met with a wave of criticism on social media. Fans and commentators have condemned his derogatory remarks and the bitter personal grievances he has aired publicly. Many have criticized Yograj for undermining the achievements of two of Indian cricket's most celebrated figures.



Yograj's criticisms of Kapil Dev and Dhoni are not isolated incidents. His longstanding grievances have been evident for years, with a notable instance in 2017 when he claimed that he vowed to "avenge" the perceived injustices he faced. This latest outburst seems to be an extension of those unresolved personal vendettas.

Yograj's criticism of Dhoni adds a new layer to the debate about Dhoni's legacy as a captain. While Dhoni is celebrated for his leadership and achievements, including winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, Yograj's comments challenge the narrative of Dhoni's positive influence on Indian cricket.

Here's a look at how social media users reacted to his recent comments: