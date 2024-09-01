Bitget To List TON-Based Tap-To-Earn Trending Game Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) On Spot

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the upcoming listing of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) in the Meme and TON Ecosystem Zone, with trading set to commence on September 26, 2024. This listing aligns with Bitget's constant support in providing its users access to HMSTR, which positions the token in a rapidly growing niche that has accelerated the tap-to-earn economy. As one of the latest additions to Bitget's extensive portfolio of digital assets, HMSTR has garnered massive attention from a diverse range of traders and investors.

Hamster Kombat is an innovative tap-to-earn game that immerses players in a unique blend of gaming and crypto exchange management. In this game, participants take on the role of a CEO tasked with expanding a crypto exchange within a fictional hamster world. Players earn coins by tapping a golden coin and then reinvest their earnings into upgrading their exchange. The game's combination of interactive gameplay and crypto simulation offers a novel experience, blending entertainment with the complexities of crypto trading.

Prior to this listing, Bitget introduced Hamster Future Coins (HMSTRBG ), offering users the opportunity to engage with the Hamster Kombat ecosystem through the Pre-market platform. This initiative allowed users to trade HMSTRBG tokens, effectively giving them early pricing power over the HMSTR asset before its official launch. By providing early access, Bitget enabled its users to strategically position themselves in the market, benefiting from potential price movements prior to the wider release of HMSTR.

Bitget's approach to integrating HMSTRBG into its platform in Pre-market and now in Initial Listings for spot trading emphasizing the importance of early access in crypto. HMSTRBG served as a precursor to the HMSTR listing, allowing traders to engage with the asset in its Pre-market phase. This enhanced easy and priority access to users establishing Bitget as a primary market for HMSTR trading.

The continuous expansion of services and assets on Bitget shows the platform's leadership in providing access to low-cap highly anticipated tokens. The upcoming HMSTR listing highlight Bitget's ongoing efforts to support innovative projects within the crypto space, particularly those that intersect with emerging trends such as gaming and decentralized finance. As HMSTR prepares to enter the market, Bitget users can anticipate an exciting opportunity to explore this unique asset and potentially capitalize on its future growth.

