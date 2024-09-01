Beijing requests from Washington to put end to ‘military collusion’ with Taiwan

(MENAFN) In a recent high-level meeting, Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Chinese Central Military Commission, delivered a stern warning to the United States, urging it to halt its military collaboration with Taiwan. Zhang's remarks were made during a discussion with United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Beijing, as detailed in a transcript released by the Chinese Defense Ministry.



Zhang emphasized the central importance of the Taiwan issue for Beijing, labeling it as the cornerstone of China-United States relations and a critical "red line" that must not be crossed. He asserted that the United States must cease its military support for Taiwan, including the provision of arms, and stop spreading what China perceives as misleading information about the situation.



According to Zhang, Taiwan is viewed by China as an inseparable part of its territory, and any actions perceived as efforts to separate Taiwan from China are seen as unacceptable provocations. He reiterated China's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait but warned that such stability cannot be guaranteed if external forces continue to support Taiwanese independence.



"The People's Liberation Army of China is dedicated to opposing those who advocate for Taiwan's independence and to advancing unification," Zhang declared. He underscored the necessity of resisting any provocations from separatist forces and reaffirmed China's resolve to address these challenges.



Zhang also called on the United States to reassess its strategic approach towards China, advocating for a return to a more rational and pragmatic policy. He stressed the need for mutual respect for core interests and for fostering cooperation between the armed forces of both nations. Zhang's comments reflect China's broader concerns about United States policies and its impact on bilateral relations, highlighting the ongoing tensions over Taiwan and the geopolitical implications of military collaboration between the United States and Taiwan.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623916