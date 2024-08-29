Boeing Finds Cracks In Structure Of 777X Test Jets

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Virginia: Boeing Co. has paused flight tests of its 777X jetliner while it inspects the four-aircraft fleet for cracking in a crucial structural component that mounts the hulking General Electric Co. engines to the plane's wings.

The planemaker said it discovered a damaged part on a 777-9 during routine maintenance following a test flight. The component "did not perform as designed," the company said in a statement. Boeing plans to replace the part and "will resume flight testing when ready," it said.



The issue marks the latest setback to Boeing's effort to certify its largest jetliner, which is already about five years behind schedule.

Boeing said it is inspecting other jets in the 777X flight test fleet for the issue. No near-term flight tests were planned for those airplanes.

The company said it notified the Federal Aviation Administration and customers about the issue on the engine mount, which is custom-designed for the 777-9, the first jet to be developed in the 777X family.

The agency said the flight test that preceded the discovery occurred last week, confirming an earlier report by the Air Current.

