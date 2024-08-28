KOC Chief: Participation In China's Winter Games Reinforces Kuwait's Role

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Partaking in the Winter Games due in February in China's Harbin City deepens Kuwait's role on the Asian Continent level, President of Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) Fahad Nasser said on Wednesday.

Kuwait's participation in these games - speed skating, curling and skating, figure skating and ice hockey - is a great step to Kuwait which took part in the last editions with hockey only, Sheikh Fahad Al-Nasser added in a news statement following his meeting with the Kuwait Winter Games Club's delegation at the committee's H.Q.

The delegation included honorary president of the club Sheikh Jaber Bandar Al-Sabah, head of the club Faheed Al-Ajmi and his deputy Khaled Al-Mutairi.

Focusing on four single's games along with ice hockey is a key additional and enhances opportunities to achieve outstanding results in the session, he noted

The KOC harnessed all potential for the club to facilitate the country's participation and remove all obstacles, wishing success to all players.

Meanwhile, Al-Ajmi extolled the KOC's big support to winter games since the establishment of the club, saying that the club is preparing its male and female players for this key event. (end)

