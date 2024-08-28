'Chemotherapy For Cancer Patients To Be Available At District Hospitals': Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka's Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that starting next month, all district hospitals will offer chemotherapy daycare centres for cancer patients. Speaking at the Bhumi Puja ceremony for various projects at the General Hospital, including the new Mother and Child Hospital with a Rs 150 crore budget, Gundu Rao emphasized that this initiative aims to reduce the need for patients to to large hospitals for chemotherapy treatments.

In addition to the chemotherapy centres, Gundurao revealed plans to launch a new ambulance service to provide emergency medical care to accident victims. The state has identified 60-70 high-risk accident zones where the new trauma facilities will be stationed. The goal is to enhance immediate medical response and support in these critical areas.

Addressing another important issue, Gundu Rao criticized the centralization of educational controls, particularly to the NEET examination system. He expressed concern that the current NEET system prevents local students from securing medical college seats while allowing students from other parts of India to obtain placements. Gundu Rao stated,“Central control over education is not effective. Our doctors are missing out on opportunities in our colleges due to the NEET system. We need a discussion on this matter, and we have voiced our opposition to NEET.”

The minister also highlighted the state's efforts to expand medical education infrastructure by establishing more medical colleges with significant investment. However, he noted that despite these investments, local students are not benefiting as intended due to the centralized NEET system. Gundurao urged for legislative changes to address these issues and hoped that Parliament would consider revising the NEET regulations.