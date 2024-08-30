Dutch Defense Minister Says Naming Date Of Patriot Delivery To Ukraine Would Help Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans, answering journalists' questions about the expected delivery of the Patriot system to Ukraine, said that he would not name the exact date, adding that Ukraine will receive everything that has been promised.

The minister spoke ahead of the informal EU defense ministerial in Brussels on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I do not make any particular announcements on the exact date of delivery. And that's not because I don't want to be transparent, but it's because we don't want to inform Russia. Because, of course, they are also looking at Ukraine's air defense capabilities. But in general, I can say that what we promised, we are delivering. And it will be delivered soon," he said.

Brekelmans also emphasized Ukraine's right to self-defense.

"We have always been very clear that Ukraine has the right to self-defense. And it can also mean that they can hit military targets in Russia if that's necessary for their self-defense. We always said that Ukraine needs to comply with international law. And we did not put any restrictions in terms of miles or kilometers that Ukraine can use those weapons. It needs to be for self-defense, it needs to be military targets because that's in accordance with the right to self-defense and humanitarian law. And that's what's key for the Netherlands," he said.

According to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Russia's constant attacks should motivate the EU to quickly achieve results in support of Ukraine.

"It's an informal meeting. But I think after what we've seen in the last couple of weeks: the heavy bombardments, the missiles, the drones that targeted Ukraine - I think we all need to realize that we need to deliver fast, that we need to deliver more, and that we not only need to speak big words, but that we need big actions, and also consistency in our actions. That's what I will call for today, and I hope that my colleagues will realize that we cannot rest... I hope that my colleagues, as the Netherlands, will keep delivering as they promised," Brekelmans said in response to reporters' questions about expectations from today's meeting in Brussels.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp, ​​during his first visit to Ukraine in July, discussed the transfer of an additional Patriot air defense system and a forensic laboratory. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba then also recalled that the two Patriot launchers delivered by the Netherlands have been protecting Ukrainian skies since 2023.

The new Dutch government was sworn in on July 2.

