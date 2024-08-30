Schneider Electric Celebrates 100 Years Of Tesys Contactors, Highlighting Innovation, Sustainability In Energy Management

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Schneider Electric, a global leader in management and automation, celebrated the 100th anniversary of its TeSys contactors, a range of products that have revolutionised the energy sector.

The company hosted a special ceremony in Cairo, gathering customers, partners and representatives to mark the milestone.

Introduced in 1924, TeSys contactors represented a breakthrough in electrical control, providing a reliable and efficient way to manage high currents in various applications, including motors, lighting, HVAC systems, and infrastructure projects.

The company has steadily evolved TeSys contactors over the past century, continuously enhancing features and boosting energy efficiency and decarbonization capabilities. From the pioneering Bar Contactor, the first contactor in the world, to TeSys Island, an IoT-connected contactor, the journey of TeSys contactors has been marked by innovation. Most recently, Schneider Electric launched the renovated version of the EasyTeSys Contactor in Egypt, previously known as TVS, to meet the needs of the local market.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 100 years of TeSys Contactors, the first in the world that has revolutionised the energy management field,” said Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant.“As we embark on another century of innovation and industry leadership with TeSys, we continue our mission of creating a positive impact on the planet and the industrial sector.”

Riez emphasised the company's commitment to digital transformation, energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.“Our strategy, centred on digital transformation to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint, drives the continuous evolution of our portfolio of products and solutions, including TeSys, to remain aligned with current trends and effectively address our customers' needs,” he said.“We are proud to witness TeSys contactors being utilised in over 100 strategic projects across the country.”

TeSys contactors have proven their value in a variety of sectors, contributing to significant cost savings and reduced carbon footprints for utilities around the world.

“Over the last century, TeSys contactor has undergone a significant evolution, transitioning from electromechanical modules to IoT-connected ones,” explained Ramy Moustafa, Vice President of Buildings and Transactional Business, Schneider Electric Northeast Africa and Levant.“This transformation has established industry benchmarks to ensure the highest levels of protection, monitoring and control. With almost 37 years of operational presence in Egypt, our network of TeSys partners has experienced substantial growth. They have played a pivotal role and contributed to our market leadership over the years. This underscores our commitment to cultivating local partnerships in alignment with our sustainability goals and digital transformation initiatives across various sectors.”

TeSys contactors have been implemented in over 100 strategic projects across Egypt, including the Ministry of Electricity's Distribution and Control Centers (DCCs), the monorail, metro lines, New Delta, the New Administrative Capital (NAC), Gabal Al Zeit Wind Farm, Ismailia and Port Said Tunnels, Benban Solar Plant, Alamein Towers, Galala and New Alamein Water Desalination Plants.

Looking toward the future, Schneider Electric has introduced TeSys Island, the next generation of contactors designed to revolutionise motor management performance and efficiency.