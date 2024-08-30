Turkish Ambassador Visits Turkish Martyrs' Memorial In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On the occasion of Turkiye's Victory Day, Turkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagcı, embassy representatives, and several officials visited the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs, followed by the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Subsequently, the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial and Martyrs' Alley were visited, where a wreath was laid and fresh carnations were placed at the monument.

"Today, I once again declare that I am proud in the spiritual presence of our martyrs, Ambassador" Cahit Bagcı said.

"We will continue to celebrate our victories shoulder to shoulder with our Azerbaijani brothers, just as we do today," he noted.

He also emphasized that they will work towards further development of Turkiye under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In conclusion, Cahit Bagcı once again expressed his gratitude to the souls of the martyrs of both Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

It should be noted that the victory achieved under the command of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Dumlupınar on August 30, 1922, is celebrated as Victory Day in Turkiye.