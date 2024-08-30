Turkish Ambassador Visits Turkish Martyrs' Memorial In Baku
On the occasion of Turkiye's Victory Day, Turkiye's Ambassador
to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bagcı, embassy representatives, and several
officials visited the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial in Baku,
The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the
martyrs, followed by the national anthems of Azerbaijan and
Turkiye. Subsequently, the Turkish Martyrs' Memorial and Martyrs'
Alley were visited, where a wreath was laid and fresh carnations
were placed at the monument.
"Today, I once again declare that I am proud in the spiritual
presence of our martyrs, Ambassador" Cahit Bagcı said.
"We will continue to celebrate our victories shoulder to
shoulder with our Azerbaijani brothers, just as we do today," he
noted.
He also emphasized that they will work towards further
development of Turkiye under the leadership of Recep Tayyip
Erdogan.
In conclusion, Cahit Bagcı once again expressed his gratitude to
the souls of the martyrs of both Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
It should be noted that the victory achieved under the command
of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in Dumlupınar on August 30, 1922, is
celebrated as Victory Day in Turkiye.
