Zain Jordan Donates Wound Care Kits To Jordanian Field Hospitals In Gaza

Amman, August 29 (Petra) - Zain Jordan, in cooperation with the Jordanian (JAF)- Arab Army, provided 90 devices for Negative-pressure wound therapy (NPWT), which were delivered to Jordanian field hospitals operating in the Gaza Strip.This assistance would contribute to treat the Gazans and alleviate their suffering, in light of the ongoing war on the strip, according to a joint statement.The statement added that this effort would also address the worsening humanitarian crisis that requires orchestrated action to support Gazans and back their steadfastness and perseverance by providing all forms of aid.In addition to the NPWT devices, Zain Jordan provided medical supplies and supporting equipment that were delivered through the Jordanian Royal Medical Services (JRMS) to be used in operating these technologically-run medical kits for treating open and acute wounds, and second and third degree burns.The statement indicated that the initiative comes to support and enhance the JAF's efforts to provide urgent and necessary health support to Jordanian field hospitals in Gaza within the framework of Jordan's ongoing support for Palestinian people.Overall, the aid contributes to support Gaza's medical system, in light of the major challenges facing its health sector and the growing need to deliver medical supplies, equipment and emergency humanitarian aid to treat the injured Gazans and others affected by this aggression.