Azerbaijani And Serbian Representatives Hold Expert Meeting On Military Medicine

In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2024 signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, the Acting Chief of the Medical Department of the of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel of the Medical Service Anar Ismayilov met with a delegation led by the Head of Military Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Serbia, Brigadier General Radivoje Andjelkovic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting held at the Medical Department of the Ministry of Defense, a thorough exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the field of military medicine, as well as on a number of issues of mutual interest was held. The guests were given a briefing on the organization of the medical service and military medical support in the Azerbaijan Army.

Following the meeting, the Serbian delegation visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense and the Military Medical Faculty and got acquainted with the conditions created.