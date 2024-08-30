Azerbaijani And Serbian Representatives Hold Expert Meeting On Military Medicine
Date
8/30/2024 7:19:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
In accordance with the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2024
signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia,
the Acting Chief of the Medical Department of the Ministry of
Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Colonel of the
Medical Service Anar Ismayilov met with a delegation led by the
Head of Military health Department of the Ministry of Defense of
the Republic of Serbia, Brigadier General Radivoje Andjelkovic, who
is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During the meeting held at the Medical Department of the
Ministry of Defense, a thorough exchange of views on the prospects
for the development of cooperation between the countries in the
field of military medicine, as well as on a number of issues of
mutual interest was held. The guests were given a briefing on the
organization of the medical service and military medical support in
the Azerbaijan Army.
Following the meeting, the Serbian delegation visited the Main
Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense and the Military
Medical Faculty and got acquainted with the conditions created.
