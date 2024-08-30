Azerbaijan Urges Global Submission Of Biennial Transparency Reports Ahead Of COP29
Date
8/30/2024 8:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Azerbaijan is calling on countries worldwide to submit their
Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) ahead of the 29th session of
the conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Baku this
November, Azernews reports.
In a letter addressed to the parties of the conference, COP29
President Mukhtar Babayev emphasized the importance of early BTR
submissions. "Recognizing the diverse starting conditions of each
nation, the timely introduction of BTRs will serve as a powerful
demonstration of our collective commitment to transparency,"
Babayev stated.
He highlighted that the COP29 presidency is actively working to
enhance political engagement and foster cooperation, ensuring that
parties can meet their transparency commitments both at the
conference and in the future.
A high-level dialogue on climate transparency will take place on
September 3, 2024, as part of the COP29 presidency's efforts to
advance this initiative. During this event, the presidency will
officially launch its flagship initiative, the Baku Global Platform
on Climate Transparency.
Babayev reiterated that the COP29 presidency's vision focusses
on two key pillars: raising ambitions and stimulating action, with
climate finance being a top priority.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108619311
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.