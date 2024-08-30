Azerbaijan Urges Global Submission Of Biennial Transparency Reports Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is calling on countries worldwide to submit their Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) ahead of the 29th session of the of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to take place in Baku this November, Azernews reports.

In a letter addressed to the parties of the conference, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev emphasized the importance of early BTR submissions. "Recognizing the diverse starting conditions of each nation, the timely introduction of BTRs will serve as a powerful demonstration of our collective commitment to transparency," Babayev stated.

He highlighted that the COP29 presidency is actively working to enhance political engagement and foster cooperation, ensuring that parties can meet their transparency commitments both at the conference and in the future.

A high-level dialogue on climate transparency will take place on September 3, 2024, as part of the COP29 presidency's efforts to advance this initiative. During this event, the presidency will officially launch its flagship initiative, the Baku Global Platform on Climate Transparency.

Babayev reiterated that the COP29 presidency's vision focusses on two key pillars: raising ambitions and stimulating action, with climate finance being a top priority.