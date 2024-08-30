Oppo Shifts International PR Duties To Weber Shandwick

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DONGGUAN, CHINA - Chinese giant Oppo has brought in Weber Shandwick to handle international PR, PRovoke has learned.



The company, which has grown considerably in recent years, is understood to have selected Weber Shandwick following a competitive review, for an assignment in the low eight-figure range. Oppo had worked with BCW Global in the past.



The brief is thought to include media engagement, content and brand positioning for Oppo outside of China. The company has established a strong footing in international markets in recent years, notably Southeast Asia

and Africa, and ranked fifth overall on a global basis for Q2 2024.



Launched in 2004, Oppo had also become a major sponsorship presence over the past decade, backing the UEFA Champions League, French Open, Wimbledon and the Indian men's cricket team.



A Weber Shandwick representative confirmed the firm's selection, but declined to provide further details.



