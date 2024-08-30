Not An Easy Decision To Form Pre-Poll Alliance With Congress: Omar Abdullah

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 30 (IANS) Former J&K Chief and National (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that it was not an easy decision to form a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.

“It wasn't easy to enter into a pre-poll alliance as the party had to sacrifice seats where it was confident of winning. The outcome and impact of the decision were witnessed as soon as the alliance was finalised. The outcome was witnessed when the former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad stepped away from campaigning,” said Omar while addressing party workers.

He added that it is not his fight or the fight of his leaders but a collective fight that will bring respite to the people of J&K.

“The people have faced several issues with some languishing in jails while some being harassed. NC has made it clear in its manifesto that PSA will be completely removed from J&K if elected to power,” Omar said.

The NC and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance and as per the arrangement, out of the 90 assembly seats, NC will fight 52 and Congress 31 assembly seats.

The two parties left two seats, one for the CPI M and the other for the Panthers Party.

The two parties could not agree on an alliance on five seats - Sopore, Banihal, Doda, Bhaderwah and Nagrota. Both have fielded candidates from these five seats and will engage in a 'friendly contest' with each other.