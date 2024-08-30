EU Defense Ministers To Discuss Delivering On Military Aid Commitments To Ukraine - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defense ministers of the EU member states, who are holding an informal meeting in Brussels today, will consider the progress in fulfilling the commitments undertaken in the context of providing Ukraine with weapons and other military equipment to support the nation in the fight against the Russian invasion.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who spoke with journalists ahead of the ministerial, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Yesterday, (for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine - ed.) Kuleba raised a question about the delay in the supply of ammunition and other material that has been promised. We will have a look at all that, where we are in our commitments. It's clear that, if the Ukrainians have the support, they can fight successfully. The operation in Kursk (region - ed.) is a good example of that. This is an audacious and successful strategic action that shows that they are ready to fight, and continue fighting as far as they have material support, which depends on us," said Josep Borrell.

He noted that recent events proved Russia's intention to destroy Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure in order to condemn its population to darkness and cold this winter. Currently, F-16 aircraft and other military equipment that arrived from Europe are already being used to repel Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities.

Borrell went on to say that multiple commitments were made in the period from June, especially in the field of air defense. In view of the massive Russian, which have a heavy toll on the civilian population, it is obvious that we must react.

Kuleba provided the EU with accurate data, Borrell noted, adding that today, the defense ministers will discuss the situation in close contact with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

As reported, an informal meeting of the EU ministers in the Gymnich format is underway in Brussels today. Yesterday, discussions on the most important foreign policy issues took place among the ministers of foreign affairs, and today the security issues are being discussed by the ministers of defense. The first point on the agenda of both meetings is continuing and strengthening military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

