Delegation Of Pakistan's CEC Visits Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission
Date
8/30/2024 8:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
On August 30, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC), Mazahir Panahov, met with the delegation led by Sultan
Mohammad, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Pakistan,
who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe the upcoming snap
parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
The CEC Chairman spoke about the close friendship and strategic
partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and provided the
delegation with detailed information regarding the preparations for
the election process, which will take place on September 1.
Mazahir Panahov stated that there are currently over 6 million
eligible voters in Azerbaijan and that 990 candidates are
contesting in the elections.
The CEC Chairman noted that there are more than 6,000 polling
stations across the country, with 54 of them located in the
liberated territories. He emphasized that the parliamentary
elections are significant for Azerbaijani people, as this will be
the first time in 30 years that elections to the Milli Majlis will
be held in all territories of Azerbaijan.
It was highlighted that the preparations for the elections have
been carried out in accordance with the requirements of the
Azerbaijani Election Code, and comprehensive conditions have been
created to ensure that voters can cast their votes comfortably.
Sultan Mohammad, emphasizing that Pakistan is a friendly country
to Azerbaijan and that Islamabad has always supported Azerbaijan on
the issue of territorial integrity, said:“Brotherly country
Azerbaijan is on the eve of an important event, the snap
parliamentary elections. We are confident that these elections will
also be conducted in full compliance with the Election Code of the
country, transparently and fairly.”
The Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Pakistan also
noted that the preparations for the snap parliamentary elections in
Azerbaijan have been organized at a high level and that the
election legislation is in accordance with international
standards.
MENAFN30082024000195011045ID1108619312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.