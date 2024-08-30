Delegation Of Pakistan's CEC Visits Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On August 30, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, met with the delegation led by Sultan Mohammad, Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Pakistan, who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe the upcoming snap parliamentary in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The CEC Chairman spoke about the close friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan and provided the delegation with detailed information regarding the preparations for the election process, which will take place on September 1.

Mazahir Panahov stated that there are currently over 6 million eligible voters in Azerbaijan and that 990 candidates are contesting in the elections.

The CEC Chairman noted that there are more than 6,000 polling stations across the country, with 54 of them located in the liberated territories. He emphasized that the parliamentary elections are significant for Azerbaijani people, as this will be the first time in 30 years that elections to the Milli Majlis will be held in all territories of Azerbaijan.

It was highlighted that the preparations for the elections have been carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Azerbaijani Election Code, and comprehensive conditions have been created to ensure that voters can cast their votes comfortably.

Sultan Mohammad, emphasizing that Pakistan is a friendly country to Azerbaijan and that Islamabad has always supported Azerbaijan on the issue of territorial integrity, said:“Brotherly country Azerbaijan is on the eve of an important event, the snap parliamentary elections. We are confident that these elections will also be conducted in full compliance with the Election Code of the country, transparently and fairly.”

The Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Pakistan also noted that the preparations for the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan have been organized at a high level and that the election legislation is in accordance with international standards.