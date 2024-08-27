Kids In Need Foundation Promotes Equity In Education By Equipping Over 2.5 Million Students This Back-To-School Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Kids In Need Foundation Demonstrates the Impact of School Supplies on Advancing Education Equity

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a country where educational equity issues persist, Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) is proving that a seemingly simple intervention-providing essential school supplies-can have profound ripple effects on students' educational experiences and future opportunities. The organization's programs and initiatives continue to underscore the power of targeted, practical solutions in advancing equity in education nationwide.

What difference can basic supplies like pencils and notebooks make? The answer is far more significant than most might assume. According to KINF's Teacher's Insight Survey of more than

70,000 teachers

across the country, having the right supplies goes beyond enhancing classroom performance-the survey shows it sparks creativity, boosts confidence, and fosters a genuine interest in learning among students.

An elementary school teacher in Ohio emphasizes, "Because of Kids In Need Foundation, I'm able to provide materials for my students. This puts all of my kids on equal ground. Bullying has been reduced, student self-confidence is good, and students are able to focus on the work at hand."

KINF is the only national nonprofit committed to serving the country's most under-resourced schools, focusing on those with a student enrollment of 70% or more that are eligible for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

Teachers in these schools reported last year that six out of every 10

students arrived without the necessary supplies on their first day, as well as lacking necessary supplies at home, and seven out of 10 did not have supplies for the second semester.

"When we think about making ends meet, we rarely consider the supplies students need to complete their school work. That means fewer resources and more families across the country who are left struggling to afford the essential supplies their children need to actively engage in their education." says Dana Larson, VP of Mission Impact and Experience at KINF.

Back-to-school shopping has become significantly more expensive compared to prior years, putting a strain on many American families, according to a July survey by U.S. News & World Report. The survey reveals that nearly 73% of caregivers for children in kindergarten through high school report a rise in costs over the past year and 43% of Americans are unsure how they'll afford back-to-school expenses or will need to cut back in other areas.

When no one else is available to provide the necessary supplies for students to learn, already under-resourced teachers step in to fill the gap. The National Education Association reports that educators typically spend between $500 and $750 of their own money annually on classroom supplies. With inflation reaching its highest level in four decades over the past two years, the cost of school supplies has risen nearly 24%. Despite stagnant salaries, teachers continue to cover these expenses out of their own pockets to ensure their students are well-prepared and engaged at school.

"School supplies are a necessity for us. Each year, our district allocates only $1,500 for the math department, which I have to share among my 14 colleagues and cover for 36 students per class throughout the year. As you can imagine, that budget only stretches so far. In a profession where teachers can write off only $300 for classroom expenses, the cost of supplies adds up quickly," said Michael Houston, a mathematics teacher at Saint Paul Harding High School and the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. "I am profoundly grateful to the Kids in Need Foundation, which plays a crucial role in providing the supplies our students' families cannot otherwise afford."

As socio-economic challenges grow, it's not surprising KINF is experiencing its busiest season yet. However, thanks to the generous support of its back-to-school corporate partners, including leading companies such as Toyota, Burger King Foundation, Chipotle, 3M, Freddy's, Five Below, Shane Co., Ecolab, Corebridge Financial, Jewelers Mutual, Gifts for Good, Medtronic, Shurtape, Yoobi, Dixon Ticonderoga, Staedtler, Clever Crazes and Pilot Pen, KINF is making a significant impact by distributing essential school supplies. These partnerships are benefiting over 2.5 million students and supporting more than 99,000 teachers this back-to-school season, highlighting the crucial

role of these corporate donors in advancing educational equity.

In addition to supplying resources through their established Supply a Teacher and Supply a Student programs, the organization has launched a new initiative called RISE: Rural and Indigenous School Equity. RISE is a community-driven effort designed to address the opportunity gap in rural and Indigenous communities across the United States by identifying and alleviating barriers to learning unique to these communities.

"Lack of basic school supplies is a difficult barrier to learning, for which neither teachers nor students should be responsible. By easing that burden, we create equity in our learning spaces and enable teachers to provide conducive experiences and for students to grow into their full potential." stated Corey Gordon, CEO of KINF. "It is crucial to champion the inherent dignity of students and the formative experiences they have in school, as well as the professional dignity of the teachers who are on the frontlines

of education."

In the dialogue around education, the dignity of a child's learning experience can be overlooked

amidst statistical analyses. The social-emotional aspect of learning, pivotal in shaping both students' futures and teachers' professional paths, lies at the core of these considerations. "Being set up with the tools to learn gives me the confidence and determination to keep going," stated a student beneficiary, "I am prepared to be my best in school." This sentiment underscores the organization's tagline: It's more than just a backpack.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) helps create equitable learning spaces through the distribution of supplies and resources, investing in teachers and students in underserved schools.

We focus on supporting teachers and students where 70% or more of the students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals. In 2023, KINF supported nearly 4 million students and 200,000 teachers across 13,000 schools, distributing over $42 million in free supplies and resources. For more information, visit KINF , and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

