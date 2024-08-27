Global Feed Flavor And Sweetener Ingredients Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Feed Flavor and Sweetener Ingredients Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Feed Flavor and Sweetener Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.63 billion in 2023 to $5.01 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This upward trend is attributed to growing consumer demand for high-quality animal products, innovations in chemical formulations, and evolving industry regulations. The market is expected to reach $6.63 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%, driven by the shift towards natural and organic products, advancements in functional ingredients, and increased production in the animal feed sector.

Growing Livestock Production Drives Market Expansion

The increase in livestock production is a major driver of the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market. Enhancing the palatability and overall acceptability of animal feed is crucial for improving feed intake and animal health. For instance, UK livestock production saw a significant rise in 2022, with total output increasing by 16% to $22.2 billion (£19.3 billion). This growth underscores the demand for effective feed solutions that enhance livestock productivity and health.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies in the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market include Alltech Biotechnology Private Limited, Palital Feed Additives B.V., Solvay S.A., and Kerry Group PLC, among others. Product innovation is a key trend, with companies developing new solutions to stay competitive. For example, in November 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company launched SUCRAM, an in-feed sweetening solution that activates swine's sweet taste receptors, thereby encouraging feed intake and improving animal well-being.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

The feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market is characterized by several notable trends:

Sustainable Sourcing: Increasing focus on environmentally friendly practices.

Expansion in Aquaculture and Pet Food Sectors: Growing demand in these areas is driving market growth.

Customization and Tailored Solutions: Addressing specific needs of different animal species.

Technology Advancements: Innovations in formulation technologies.

Health and Wellness Trends: Rising awareness about animal health and nutrition.

Market Segmentation

The feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market is segmented as follows:

By Type: Feed flavors, Feed sweeteners

By Source: Natural, Synthetic

By Form: Powder, Liquid

By Livestock: Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic animals, Other Livestock

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Charge

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid growth can be attributed to increasing livestock production and expanding feed industries.

Feed Flavor and Sweetener Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Feed Flavor and Sweetener Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market size, feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market drivers and trends, feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The feed flavor and sweetener ingredients market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

