GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 CONFERENCE to be hosted alongside Asia’s premier MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2024 at Marina Bay Sands on 11-12 September

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE: GITEX Global, the world’s largest tech and start-up event, hosted in Dubai, has announced the creation of GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Conference, the most anticipated AI and digital health expert gathering at the opportune inflection phase of the global healthcare evolution.



GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Conference, organised by KAOUN International, the international organising office of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), shall be hosted alongside MEDICAL FAIR ASIA in Singapore, organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia.



MEDICAL FAIR ASIA is the region’s leading healthcare exhibition, organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia. The showcase will feature 1,000 exhibitors from 62 countries and regions, with a Community Care dedicated area and a Start-Up Park presenting highly innovative companies.



The inaugural GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Conference will convene a premier line-up of international speakers including dominant future health influencers and practitioners in Digital Health, Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine, Consumer Health, and Patient Care, bringing together government leaders, global executives, investors, policy-makers, and innovators.



This strategic partnership between GITEX and MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, globally the two most influential industry event brands in the most transformational sectors of healthcare, medtech, digital and AI applications, catalyses Asia’s collective dynamics in forging a world class healthcare ecosystem underpinned by digitalisation.



“We are delighted to see this co-location with GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Conference in Singapore,” said Gernot Ringling, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf Asia. “This collaboration complements our event greatly, with MEDICAL FAIR ASIA’s strengths as a regional sourcing and networking event and GITEX’s expertise as the world’s largest tech event brand.



“At GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Conference and MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, the medical, healthcare, and tech industries can come together to discover the latest digital health solutions and engage in meaningful discussions with leading experts and innovators. With its leadership in biotech and health R&D, Singapore provides the ideal backdrop for this partnership in advancing healthcare and driving the future of digital health across Asia.”



The expertly curated programme will explore the opportunities in a hybrid healthcare future, where AI, IoT, predictive data analytics, and interoperability are transforming patient care systems. Talks and panel discussions will also cover the evolution of telemedicine, the integration of AI diagnostics, VR/AR consultations, and remote monitoring, and the impact of emerging technologies such as blockchain and Web3 on the healthcare sector.



Under the overarching theme of Implications of AI and Digitalisation in Disrupting Healthcare - The immersive 2-day conference featuring global speakers from over 12 countries will highlight the integration of these technologies promises to disrupt traditional healthcare models, making them more efficient and accessible, with a keen focus on the region's readiness and adaptability on how swiftly this transformation can take place.



Home to nearly 60% of the world’s population, the region’s digital health market is expected to generate USD 66.97 billion revenue in 2024 and reach a projected market value of USD 99.57 billion by 2029, according to analysts Statista. The rapid digitization of health services is leading industry sectors to experience significant growth.



Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, organiser of GITEX worldwide, said: “Despite the broader worldwide downturn in funding, regional startups have attracted significant investments particularly in the digital future health sector where accessible and high accuracy diagnostic medical interventions and solutions are the priorities of future economies.



“The creation of GITEX DIGI_ HEALTH 5.0 Conference in Singapore, hosted with MEDICAL FAIR ASIA, shall now rally the region’s healthcare community of policy makers, practitioners, academia, investors, and innovation disrupters to collectively leverage the new phenomenal of deeptech to keep pace with a digital industry that’s reconstructing the healthcare industry.”



Harnessing Asia’s Health Tech Potential to the World



GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Conference in Singapore will land in the region to expand and connect the knowledge and expertise of public and private organisations in tech and healthcare. Joining the stage this year are some of the most influential representatives from governments and global entities.



Headliners include Sutowo Wong, Director of Data Analytics at the Ministry of Health Singapore, Dr Pauline Erica Tay, Director of National Health Innovation Centre Singapore (NHIC), Dr Ossama ElHassan, Head of E-Health at the Dubai Health Authority from the United Arab Emirates, and Hanna Burkhardt, Head of UNICEF’s Venture Fund in Sweden.



Among the innovators, founders, and digital health leaders confirmed are WeiWei Hong, Director of the healthcare network SingHealth, and Shravan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of the Healthcare solutions platform SpeedDoc from Singapore, Chwee Foon Lim, CEO for Asia-Pacific at the world’s largest exoskeleton company Ekso Bionics, headquartered in the United States, Dr Ramon Varughese, Chief Medical Officer of Qualitas Health from Malaysia, and many more.



Accessing a Global Tech Hub with the World’s Largest Event Brand



GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Conference in Singapore will seamlessly integrate the Asian health tech industry into GITEX’s global brand, the world’s most trusted tech ecosystem, with its powerhouse events in Dubai, Singapore, Berlin, Morocco, and Nigeria.



To attend the Conference from 11-12 September 2024 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, access the event’s website today and register for a free pass:



As part of GITEX's expansion into the Asian region, GITEX ASIA — the most international cross sector tech and startup event in Asia—will make its debut in Singapore from 23-25 April 2025. This event strategically positions itself as the premier gateway to the Asian market, connecting the region with a global network of leading tech companies, unicorn founders, investors, AI pioneers, government



MENAFN27082024003846013264ID1108605538