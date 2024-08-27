DPA imposes USD324M fine on Uber for transferring personal data of European drivers to US

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) imposed a substantial fine of €290 million (approximately USD324 million) on Uber for transferring the personal data of European drivers to the United States. According to the DPA, Uber's practices failed to adequately safeguard this data during international transfers, violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Aleid Wolfsen, Chairman of the DPA, emphasized the seriousness of Uber's non-compliance, noting that the company did not meet the necessary GDPR standards for protecting data during transfers to the US.



The data in question, which was stored on servers in the US, includes a wide range of sensitive information. This includes account details, taxi licenses, location data, photos, payment information, identity documents, and in some instances, even criminal and medical records of drivers. The watchdog discovered that Uber had been transferring this data to its US headquarters for over two years without employing appropriate transfer mechanisms.



The investigation into Uber's data practices was prompted by complaints from over 170 French taxi drivers, which raised concerns about the company's adherence to GDPR regulations. The fine reflects the gravity of the breaches identified and the potential impact on the privacy of European drivers' personal information.



This latest penalty is the third fine imposed on Uber by the Dutch DPA. Previous fines included €600,000 in 2018 and €10 million in 2023, underscoring ongoing regulatory issues related to the company's data protection practices. The significant increase in the latest fine highlights the seriousness with which the DPA is treating these violations and the need for Uber to enhance its data protection measures.

MENAFN27082024000045015839ID1108604403