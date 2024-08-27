5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesian province of Maluku, tsunami not reported

(MENAFN) A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's eastern Maluku province early Tuesday morning, according to the country's meteorology, climatology, and geological agency. Initially, the earthquake was reported as having a magnitude of 6.2, but this was later revised. Fortunately, no tsunami warnings were issued as the tremors did not generate the giant waves that typically prompt such alerts.



At this time, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or material damage following the earthquake. The absence of significant waves or other serious impacts contributed to the decision not to issue a tsunami warning. The region’s resilience in managing the earthquake is noteworthy, given the natural risks involved.



Indonesia, being an archipelagic nation situated along the "Pacific Ring of Fire," is highly susceptible to seismic activity. This area is well-known for its frequent earthquakes due to the tectonic activity surrounding it, making the country particularly vulnerable to such natural events.



