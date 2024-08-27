Serbian president claims Durov detention unveils ‘upside-down’ West

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has condemned the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France, arguing that it reflects a troubling departure from the Western values once held dear. Vucic's comments came in response to the detention of the 39-year-old Russian tech entrepreneur, who was apprehended by French authorities upon his arrival in Paris from Azerbaijan last Saturday. Durov, who also holds citizenship in France, the United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts and Nevis, faces potential charges related to alleged illegal activities facilitated through his messaging platform.



In a newscast on Monday evening, Vucic compared Durov’s situation to the high-profile cases of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, noting that the West had previously supported these figures as champions of freedom. He highlighted a notable shift in attitude: “In 2018, when Russia imposed some legal pressure on Durov, 26 Western organizations petitioned the Russian government to cease these violations of his freedom. Yet, just a few years later, it seems entirely acceptable for Western authorities to arrest him and attempt to shut down Telegram,” Vucic said.



The Serbian leader criticized what he perceives as a reversal in Western principles, suggesting that the West has distorted reality to suit its own interests. He described the situation as a troubling inversion of values, where actions that were once considered violations of freedom are now seen as permissible.



The French authorities, who detained Durov as part of an extensive investigation into alleged illicit activities on his platform, have revealed a broad array of preliminary charges. These include accusations of facilitating drug trafficking, money laundering, and child pornography, among other crimes. The French prosecutors also allege that Durov refused to cooperate with their investigation into an unnamed third party.



Despite the gravity of the charges, French President Emmanuel Macron has defended the arrest, emphasizing that it was not a politically motivated decision but rather part of a judicial process. Meanwhile, figures such as X owner Elon Musk, American journalist Tucker Carlson, and Silicon Valley investor David Sacks have criticized the arrest, framing it as an assault on free speech and expression.



The case has sparked a broader debate about the principles of freedom and the role of technology platforms in moderating content, reflecting deeper tensions between personal freedoms and national security concerns.

