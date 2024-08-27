Web Summit Qatar 2025 Calls On Impact-Driven Startups To Shape A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Web Summit Qatar has called on startups working to have a positive impact on the society to join for the upcoming 2025 Summit.

'Impact Startups at Web Summit Qatar' celebrates the emerging companies that are striving to make the UN Sustainable Development Goals achievable.

Impact is a movement encouraging companies and entrepreneurs at Web Summit Qatar to focus on how - with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a guiding light - they can use tech to benefit their industries, communities, and beyond.

“Impact at Web Summit is dedicated to contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).In particular, we celebrate companies and mission-driven organisations that are focused on safeguarding the climate, diversity, equity and inclusion, and education,” Karena Walshe Head of Impact Partnerships, Web Summit said in the Qatar Spotlight magazine issued yesterday.

Web Summit Qatar will return on February 23-26, 2025. Reflecting on the previous edition of Web Summit Qatar thousands of international entrepreneurs, investors and leaders are expected to gather at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in February 2025.

The Impact Community at Web Summit Qatar includes startups, investors, speakers, and partners. The Impact startup programme showcases the startups working to make a positive impact on their communities, industries and ecosystems, and introduces them to world-leading investors, companies and media outlets.

As part of the programme investors can take part in curated meetings with innovative startups focused on bettering the world, and in knowledge-sharing opportunities created by attending or hosting targeted masterclasses.

“The next big Investment deal could be waiting at Web Summit Qatar,” the Qatar Spotlight magazine reported.

Impactful speakers can use Web Summit Qatar as a platform to highlight their work towards building a more equitable and sustainable future for all. Impact-focused speakers including global CEOs to cultural icons - can use their influence to share their message across industries and countries.

Web Summit Qatar partners with mission-driven organisations that are striving to make a positive impact on the planet and society.“Our aim is to make our series of events as forward-thinking as possible, highlighting startup innovation, community mobilisation and corporate transformation to support global sustainable development,” Qatar Spotlight magazine highlighted.

The Web Summit 2024 gathered 15,453 attendees from 118 countries. The event saw 1043 startups, 380 speakers and 900 members of the media.“Web Summit Qatar 2025 is set to be even bigger,” said the Qatar Spotlight magazine.