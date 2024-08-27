By-Elections: UPCC Chief Hints At Fielding 5 Candidates, Asserts 'INDIA Bloc Will Win All 10 Seats'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday exuded confidence that the party-led INDIA bloc will win by-elections in the state, "much like it did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections", and also hinted at the party fielding its nominees in the electoral arena in five seats while leaving the rest for ally Samajwadi Party (SP).

Speaking to persons, Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president, said that the state unit had sought the Congress high command's nod for fielding its candidates on five seats. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the party's central leadership.

Notably, the Congress-SP alliance, buoyed by its superb performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has vowed to put the BJP on the mat in impending by-elections, however, the two allies are reportedly stuck on the seat-sharing deal. Previous reports said SP's insistence on seven out of ten seats led to the stalemate.

With the UPCC chief reiterating that the INDIA bloc will collectively fight the by-elections, it seems the differences will be sorted out and the alliance will put up a united front, whenever dates are announced.

Notably, the BJP is also geared up to put up a strong show and making extensive preparations for all 10 seats, including public outreach. Ministers and senior office-bearers have been assigned the responsibility for these constituencies.

The by-elections were necessitated in these 10 Assembly seats after they fell vacant as nine serving legislators got elected as Parliamentarians in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the MLA from Sishamau seat was convicted.

Out of these 10 seats, which will see by-elections towards the yearend, five were previously held by Samajwadi Party, three by BJP and one each by BJP's allies Rashtriya Lok Dal and NISHAD party.

These seats fell vacant in June, as declared by the UP Assembly, and this mandates that by-elections will have to be conducted within six months from the date of falling vacant.

The UPCC chief, speaking to the media persons, also took offence to Mandi BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's "insulting and disgraceful" remarks on farmers and demanded that she tender a swift apology for the same.

He also demanded that the BJP walk the talk by showing her the door.