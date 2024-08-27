Woman taking trips with Pavel Durov gets named

(MENAFN) Yulia Vavilova, a Dubai-based crypto coach and social influencer, has been identified as the individual who accompanied Telegram founder Pavel Durov during his recent trip to France. According to multiple media reports, Vavilova was detained alongside Durov by French authorities following their arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. The arrest of Durov, who also holds citizenship in France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, is linked to allegations that he failed to manage criminal activities on his messaging platform.



Vavilova, who has a significant social media presence with over 22,000 Instagram followers, has frequently been seen with Durov in various locations around the world. Her social media activity has revealed that she was in the same countries as Durov leading up to their arrival in Paris, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. Additionally, Vavilova's Instagram posts included stories and photographs from what is believed to be Durov’s private jet, which sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship.



The timing of Vavilova's social media updates, which openly disclosed their locations, has fueled theories regarding her potential role in the events leading up to Durov's detention. While Durov and Vavilova have not publicly confirmed their relationship, their close association is evident from their frequent joint appearances.



Vavilova’s Instagram bio highlights her proficiency in four languages—English, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic—and her interests in gaming, cryptocurrency, languages, and personal development. The arrest and subsequent investigation into Durov’s activities have brought increased scrutiny to their relationship and Vavilova’s social media presence, with some speculating that her posts may have attracted the attention of French authorities.

