Tokyo denounces incursion of Chinese military aircraft as major violation of sovereignty

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Tokyo condemned a recent incursion by a Chinese military aircraft into Japanese airspace over the East China Sea, calling it a "serious violation of Japanese sovereignty." Japanese spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed strong disapproval, labeling the intrusion not only a significant breach of Japan’s territorial integrity but also a potential threat to national security. The Japanese authorities are firmly opposed to such actions and regard them as unacceptable.



The Japanese government reported that on Monday, a Chinese aircraft entered territorial airspace near the Danju Islands in the Nagasaki region between 11:29 and 11:31 local time. The aircraft, identified as a "Y-9 spy plane," remained in Japanese airspace for approximately two minutes before leaving. In response to the breach, Japan dispatched fighter jets to intercept and monitor the situation urgently.



In addition to the immediate military response, Japan's Foreign Ministry took diplomatic measures by summoning the charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo on Monday evening. Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano conveyed a strong protest against the incident and demanded that Beijing implement measures to prevent future occurrences of such breaches. This diplomatic intervention underscores Japan's serious stance on maintaining its sovereignty and ensuring regional security.



