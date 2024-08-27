America nuclear venture falls ‘years’ behind schedule

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Defense's ambitious project to refurbish its aging nuclear missile silos is facing significant delays and cost overruns, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal. The Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program, intended to replace the outdated Minuteman III missiles, has encountered setbacks that may push the start of major construction work by up to five years, with costs nearly doubling from initial estimates.



The Sentinel program, which aims to modernize around 450 existing missile silos, has seen its projected cost soar from the original estimate of USD78 billion to nearly USD156 billion. The decision to proceed with the program was made last month despite these financial challenges. The Pentagon asserts that replacing the Minuteman III missiles is crucial, given their service life began in the early 1970s and was initially expected to last only a decade.



According to the Wall Street Journal's report, which cites recent comments from Pentagon officials and local residents at a town meeting in Kimball, Nebraska, the refurbishment project might not commence for another five years or more. Kimball, a small community surrounded by one of the largest missile fields in the world, has been directly affected by the delays and uncertainties surrounding the project.



Brigadier-General Colin Connor, addressing concerns from Kimball residents, acknowledged the frustration with the project's slow progress and the myriad of unknowns involved. The Sentinel program was officially approved in 2020, and Northrop Grumman was awarded an initial USD13.3 billion contract after Boeing withdrew from the competition. The program's management has faced its own issues, including the recent dismissal of Sentinel project manager Colonel Charles Clegg in June, the reasons for which have not been disclosed.



The modernization effort includes not only the development of new missiles but also the extensive upgrading of the 50-year-old silos and command centers. This process will involve laying thousands of kilometers of fiber-optic cables and addressing the challenge of maintaining operational readiness as required by nuclear doctrine. Some missile silos may even need to be rebuilt from the ground up.



Overall, the delays and budget overruns underscore the complexities and challenges of modernizing the United States nuclear arsenal, highlighting the difficulties in balancing strategic needs with fiscal realities.

