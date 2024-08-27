Russia launches new wave of attacks on Ukraine following major attack

(MENAFN) Early Tuesday, Ukraine's military reported a series of missile and drone strikes launched by Russia overnight, targeting Kyiv and several other regions. This follows a significant escalation in hostilities the previous day, which saw Moscow conduct its largest offensive of the war. The recent have resulted in substantial casualties and destruction. In the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, a hotel was destroyed, killing two people. Additionally, drone attacks in the city of Zaporizhia, situated east of Kryvyi Rih, resulted in two more fatalities. The Kyiv region's air defense systems were activated multiple times to intercept incoming missiles and drones aimed at the capital, Kyiv. Witnesses in the city reported at least three explosions during the night.



On Monday, Russia unleashed over 200 missiles and drones in a massive assault, which led to at least seven deaths and significant damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. This attack has been widely condemned, including by U.S. President Joe Biden, who described it as "heinous." Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War in Washington noted that Moscow might lack the sustained capacity to execute such extensive strikes frequently. In response to recent Ukrainian actions in Kursk, Moscow had promised retaliation, but Ukrainian forces continue to make advances in the area despite ongoing Russian shelling. On Tuesday, the Ukrainian air force reported observing drone groups and strategic bombers, suggesting a coordinated offensive. However, details on the scale of the latest attacks remain unclear, and Russia has yet to provide an official comment. The Kremlin has consistently denied targeting civilians in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.





