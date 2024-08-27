Moscow announces 15 Interpol nations becoming part of pursuit for WWII Nazi SS veteran

(MENAFN) The search for Yaroslav Hunka, a 99-year-old Waffen-SS veteran, has gained significant international traction as approximately 15 member states have pledged to support Russia’s efforts to locate and extradite him. The announcement by Russia’s Interior highlights the growing global involvement in this case, which has drawn considerable attention since Hunka’s controversial appearance in the Canadian parliament last year.



Hunka, a former member of the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, was recognized in Canada during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. His presence, accompanied by a standing ovation from Canadian lawmakers, sparked outrage and led to an apology from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The division Hunka served in, known for its atrocities against Jewish and Polish civilians on the Eastern Front during World War II, is accused by Russia of committing severe war crimes, including the murder of at least 500 Soviet citizens.



Following the backlash and a request for extradition, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office recently confirmed that Hunka has been added to Interpol’s database. This move allows for international cooperation in apprehending Hunka should he leave Canada. As of the latest update, 15 countries that are members of Interpol have agreed to detain Hunka if he enters their jurisdictions.



Russia’s Interior Ministry has emphasized that no matter how much time has passed, there is no statute of limitations for war crimes, and they are committed to ensuring that those responsible for such atrocities are held accountable. This case underscores ongoing efforts to address historical injustices and ensure that individuals involved in war crimes are brought to justice, regardless of their age or the passage of time.

