(MENAFN) Former President Donald has recently praised Russia's military prowess, particularly its historical effectiveness in winter warfare, and has pledged to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine by the end of the year should he be re-elected. Trump’s comments were made during an hour-long interview on a show hosted by former United States Navy SEAL and CIA contractor Shawn Ryan, which aired on Monday.



In the interview, Trump highlighted Russia's historical successes in winter warfare, referencing the defeats of Napoleon and Nazi Germany. He emphasized the formidable nature of the Russian military, contrasting it with Ukraine's comparatively limited resources, despite significant financial support from the United States. “Russia’s a great winter fighter,” Trump asserted. “They beat Germany and they beat Napoleon. They’re not easy to beat. And they are a massive military, and Ukraine isn’t. But Ukraine has us giving them a lot of money.”



The United States and its allies have provided over USD400 billion in aid to Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022, including more than USD120 billion in direct military support, as reported by the Kiel Institute, a German think tank. Trump criticized the disproportionate burden shouldered by the United States, suggesting that NATO’s European members should increase their contributions to balance the effort.



Trump further criticized the prolonged nature of the conflict, claiming it was more devastating than many realize. He vowed to resolve the conflict swiftly if elected, asserting that he would not wait until his inauguration in January to act. Trump reiterated his belief that the war would not have escalated under his administration, promising to bring the fighting to an end within 24 hours of assuming office.



The former president's remarks reflect his broader critique of current United States foreign policy and his assertive stance on resolving international conflicts, setting a clear contrast with the approach of the current administration.

