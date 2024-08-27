QC Reviews Challenges Of International Import And Export

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently held a titled“International & Export” in cooperation with the Young Entrepreneurs Club and the Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post).

Held at the Accelerator venue, the workshop was attended by 47 participants who were briefed on many topics relating to the essentials, benefits, challenges and practical steps of the international import and export. Topics also included finding international opportunities, strengthening partnerships with international suppliers, and understanding incoterms, as well as the treatment with customs and licensing bodies in the state.

Speaking at the workshop, Hussain Al Haj, Digital Product Manager, Qatar Post, said that imports and exports are an important indicator and a vital component of the national economy, noting that a high level of imports indicates a robust domestic demand and growing economy.

Al Haj underscored that when net exports exceed net imports, the nation has a trade surplus, which enhances economic growth, reflects positively on national production, increases employment, and brings an inflow of foreign money into the country.

As for importing, he explained that it involves bringing goods, services, or resources from another country into the Qatari market for use, resale, or manufacturing. He noted that it aims to provide access to products and items not available in the local market and to take advantage of lower production costs or raw materials in other countries. Additionally, it aims to import cutting-edge technology or innovative products to stay competitive.

Regarding to exporting, Al Haj pointed out that it involves selling goods, services, or resources from the Qatari market to customers in other countries, citing it aims to expand market reach, increase potential sales, diversify revenue, and enhance brand recognition.

He thanked the Qatar Chamber and the Young Entrepreneurs Club for organizing this workshop and for their leading role in promoting entrepreneurship in the state.