Champai Soren’S Exit Will Sound Death Knell For JMM, Says BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand unit of the BJP on Tuesday welcomed the proposed entry of former Chief Champai Soren into the party fold and said that his arrival would strengthen the party but sound a death knell for the JMM.

The BJP's state spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that the party warmly welcomes the noted Dalit leader and former Chief Minister.

The spokesperson professed that Champai Soren was humiliated during his tenure in the JMM as despite being the Chief Minister he was forced to resign, and a legislative meeting was called without his knowledge.

Champai Soren was even barred from attending government programmes, which was a significant insult to him, he said.

“Now that he has chosen his path, the BJP is ready to welcome him and this move will lead to the JMM's inevitable downfall,” Pratul Shah Deo said.

Pratul Shah Deo added, "Champai Soren is a powerful leader in the Kolhan region, known as the 'Kolhan Tiger.' However, it has become evident that anyone outside the Soren family is not given importance within the party."

"On August 30, Champai Soren will formally join the BJP in Ranchi, which will further strengthen the party," he added.

Notably, Champai Soren met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday night and sealed the deal for beginning his fresh political innings.

Recently, Champai Soren had indicated that he would decide on his political future within a week, mentioning two options, either forming a new organisation or continuing his journey with a suitable ally.

Champai Soren, who held the Chief Minister's post for just five months (February 2-July 4) taking over ahead of Hemant Soren's arrest and stepping down soon after his release, had on August 18 broken his silence on the "affront and insult" he was subjected to within the JMM, and narrated a few incidents which forced him to rethink his association with the party he served the whole of his life.

He said he was left devastated when his decisions were overturned by some party workers and his programmes as CM were cancelled at the behest of some "overpowering" figure in the JMM.

In a post on X, he made some shocking revelations on how he was slighted and subjected to ridicule in the party, and what made him“dissociate” from party affairs to chart his own course.

Champai Soren said, "The Chief Minister has the mandate to call a legislative party meeting but the irony is that I wasn't even aware of the agenda of the meet despite being at the helm. I was directed to submit my resignation (after Hemant Soren's release from jail). I was aghast and shocked at such a directive coming from people with no authority. As I didn't have any attachment to the chair, I quickly tendered my resignation."

"However, the incident deeply hurt me and my self-respect," Champai Soren said.

He also noted that he had been slighted and snubbed by the JMM leadership despite dedicating his entire life to the party.