Iran’s daily consumption of gasoline hits 140M liters

(MENAFN) On Saturday, August 25, Iran's consumption hit 140 million liters, according to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC). This significant figure underscores the country's current level of use, highlighting the demand for gasoline within the domestic market. This consumption rate represents a critical data point for understanding the overall needs and consumption patterns in Iran.



Jalil Salari, the former head of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC), has indicated that the country's gasoline consumption has reached its peak and is unlikely to rise further. Salari’s remarks, reported by Mehr News Agency, suggest that the current consumption level represents a plateau in gasoline use, potentially stabilizing the demand for the fuel in the near term.



In recent years, Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in gasoline production, and has even positioned itself as a net exporter of this crucial fuel. Despite these advancements, the recent surge in domestic gasoline consumption has reignited concerns about the country's ability to manage its fuel needs independently. The increase in consumption has raised questions about whether Iran might need to consider imports again to meet its domestic demands.



Overall, while Iran has made significant strides in becoming self-sufficient in gasoline production, the recent rise in consumption levels indicates a potential strain on its current capabilities. This situation highlights the ongoing challenges in balancing domestic fuel demands with production capacities and the implications for Iran's energy strategy moving forward.

