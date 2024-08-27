Why Ishan Khatter Chose To Change His Stylist After Niece Misha's Birthday?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter, who was a part of the grand birthday celebration of his niece Misha, has shared how he might let the 'kids' to be his new stylists from now on.

Misha, who is the daughter of star Shahid Kapoor, turned eight on August 26. Ishaan, who is the half-brother of Shahid, took to his Instagram Stories, and re-shared a glimpse of the birthday party.

The picture which was originally shared by the wife of Shahid-- Mira Rajput, features Ishaan wearing a grey outfit. We can see his face covered with several bling stickers. He is sporting funky heart shaped sunglasses, and a pink blingy hat.

On the other hand, Mira is also donning a denim outfit and has some stickers on her face.

Mira had captioned the post as: "With chachi 420... Ishaan Khatter".

Ishaan re-shared it and wrote: "Yes I think I might let kids to be my stylists hereon".

Mira also dropped other glimpses of the birthday decoration. There is a neon-board with "Bling it up Mishas era" written on it. We can also spot several funky sunglasses, hats, stickers, and a mirror kept on the table.

Shahid's step sister Sanah Kapur also took to Instagram and shared a peek into Misha's birthday.

The photos show actress Supriya Pathak posing with her daughter Sanah at the celebration. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur married Supriya in 1988.

Sanah wrote in the caption: "We got truely 'Bejeweled' as my Mishu turned 8 in true Swiftie fashion! Here's to a hella 'August' day and to memories That will be remembered 'All To Well' (Taylor Swift, Family, birthday party, sparkles, glitter)".

On the personal side, Shahid had tied the knot with Mira in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain.

The 28-year-old actor Ishaan made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'. He made his debut as the leading actor in the 2017 Majid Majidi's drama 'Beyond the Clouds'.

Ishaan then starred in the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak' written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie was a remake of the Marathi film 'Sairat'. It marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor. Actors like Ashutosh Rana, Ankit Bisht, Shridhar Watsar, Kshitij Kumar and Aishwarya Narkar were seen in pivotal roles.

He has further featured in movies like 'Khaali Peeli', 'Phone Bhoot', and the most recent 'Pippa', the biographical war film based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment.

Ishan next has 'The Perfect Couple' in the pipeline. The upcoming mystery drama series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Eve Hewson.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen as a police officer in the upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'. The movie also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It is set to release on February 14, 2025.