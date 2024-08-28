Qatar Media Center Concludes Mobile Photography And Image Processing Course
Doha: Qatar media Center of the Ministry of Culture concluded yesterday the photography and mobile image processing course. The three-day course was presented by trainer Osama Abdulaziz and targeted the age group from 10 to 16 years.
Director of the Qatar Media Center Iman Al Kaabi said that the center succeeded in transforming itself during the summer into a daily workshop, through the various training courses that were organized, noting the turnout and interaction of participants from different age groups with its activities.
