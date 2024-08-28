Qatar Chairs 32Nd Preparatory Meeting Of GCC Undersecretaries Of Agriculture Ministries Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, represented by the and food security affairs sector of the of Municipality, chaired yesterday the 32nd preparatory meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Agriculture Ministries in GCC countries, which was held via videoconferencing.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to enhancing cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, livestock, and fisheries in the GCC countries.

Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani said amid major and successive global challenges such as climate change, increasing demand for food, and economic fluctuations, it has become necessary to find innovative and sustainable solutions and adopt effective strategies in the field of agriculture and food production to enhance the food security system in the GCC countries.

The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies the undersecretaries of the agriculture ministries in the GCC countries and Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs of the GCC General Secretariat H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi.